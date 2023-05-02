Family Firm Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

