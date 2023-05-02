Family Firm Inc. Buys 131 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

