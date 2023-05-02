Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 358,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

