Family Firm Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. 843,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

