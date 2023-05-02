Family Firm Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,165. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

