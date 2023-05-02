Family Firm Inc. Purchases 14,997 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.60% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,199. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

