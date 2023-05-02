Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 88,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 535,396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,908,000 after buying an additional 513,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 527,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

