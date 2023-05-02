Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,879 shares of company stock worth $71,966. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

