Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.11. 7,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

