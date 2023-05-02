Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.6 days.
Fibra UNO Trading Down 1.5 %
FBASF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.68.
Fibra UNO Company Profile

