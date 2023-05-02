Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.6 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 1.5 %

FBASF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

