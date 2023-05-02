Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 211,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.