Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

