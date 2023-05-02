Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.