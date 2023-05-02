Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.55.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

