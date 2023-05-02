Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,076,000 after purchasing an additional 199,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.