Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,384,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $231.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

