Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.