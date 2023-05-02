Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

