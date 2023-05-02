FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE FIGS opened at $7.25 on Thursday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

