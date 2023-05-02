Financial Review: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -4.03% -26.14% -3.19% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.86 billion 0.32 -$350.26 million ($14.97) -6.54 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 6.66 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nabors Industries and Permex Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permex Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 5 2 0 2.13 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $177.86, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Nabors Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The Canada segment operates in land-based drilling rigs in Canada. The International segment focuses on maintaining a footprint in the oil and gas market, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Venezuela. The Drilling Solutions segment offers drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems that enhance drilling performance and wellbore placement. The Rig Technologies segment refers to the Canrig, which manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools. The company was founded by Clair Nabors in 1952 and is h

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

