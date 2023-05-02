Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
FGRRF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
