Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

FGRRF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

