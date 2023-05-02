First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 20,174 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. 4,257,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,193,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

