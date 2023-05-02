First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,353,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,337. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

