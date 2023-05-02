First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,410 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

