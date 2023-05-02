First National Financial (TSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$432.09 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$40.50.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

