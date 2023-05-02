First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First National Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE:FN opened at C$38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.14.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

