First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,499,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 5,529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

FQVLF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 37,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

