Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. 2,338,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.