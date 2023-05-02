Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on FLUX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,457,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,819,310.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock valued at $117,617. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,609 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 52,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 77.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

