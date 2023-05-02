FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FMC stock opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 964.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

