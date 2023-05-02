FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 964.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

