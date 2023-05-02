Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Foresight Enterprise VCT stock remained flat at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.09 million, a PE ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.24.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

