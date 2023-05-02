Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

