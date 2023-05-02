Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

