Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

