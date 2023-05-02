Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

