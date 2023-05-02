Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

