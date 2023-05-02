Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,510 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,369,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,582,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,370,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE BABA opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.