Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,510 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,369,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,582,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,370,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

