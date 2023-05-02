Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

