Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

