Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

