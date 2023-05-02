Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,119 shares of company stock worth $7,195,910 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

