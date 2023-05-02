Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 6,966 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.