Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 523,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

