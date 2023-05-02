Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

