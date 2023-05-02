Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $613,000 Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Articles

