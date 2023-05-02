Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $543,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,923,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,642,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $18,888,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $14,744,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity

Chord Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.