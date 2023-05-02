Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $552,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

