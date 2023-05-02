Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $589,000 Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 46.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LiveRamp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $31.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

