Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $107.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.